Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 740 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 3.2% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the third quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $139.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $346.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.63.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 15,887 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $2,184,303.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,263.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 396,666 shares of company stock valued at $56,411,491. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

