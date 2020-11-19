Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$23.52 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will announce earnings of ($23.52) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($26.81) and the highest is ($19.51). Nabors Industries posted earnings per share of ($12.00) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 96%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($78.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($83.08) to ($72.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($73.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($88.52) to ($64.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($24.63) by $1.21. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($18.50) earnings per share.

NBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.96.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 12.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,010,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 228,158 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 10.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 348,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 32,759 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 214.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 59,547 shares during the period. 56.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NBR opened at $42.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.39. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $167.50. The company has a market cap of $311.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.35.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

