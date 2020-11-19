New World Development Company Limited (NDVLY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.08 on December 28th

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Monday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from New World Development’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03.
Shares of NDVLY opened at $2.64 on Thursday. New World Development has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47.
About New World Development
Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors
Receive News & Ratings for New World Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New World Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.