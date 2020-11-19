New World Development Company Limited (NDVLY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.08 on December 28th

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Monday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from New World Development’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03.

Shares of NDVLY opened at $2.64 on Thursday. New World Development has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47.

About New World Development

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

