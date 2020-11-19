Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Trading Up 5.6%

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)’s share price was up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.76 and last traded at $35.43. Approximately 177,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 221,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.55.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NKTX shares. Mizuho started coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.42.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Nkarta in the third quarter valued at about $334,000. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta in the third quarter valued at about $87,324,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Nkarta in the third quarter valued at about $39,781,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Nkarta in the third quarter valued at about $960,000.

About Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

