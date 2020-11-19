Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Trading Up 5.6%

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)’s share price was up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.76 and last traded at $35.43. Approximately 177,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 221,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.55.
A number of equities analysts have commented on NKTX shares. Mizuho started coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.42.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Nkarta in the third quarter valued at about $334,000. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta in the third quarter valued at about $87,324,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Nkarta in the third quarter valued at about $39,781,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Nkarta in the third quarter valued at about $960,000.
About Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)
Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.