Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 32.35%.

Shares of NAT opened at $3.08 on Thursday. Nordic American Tankers has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $453.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is -1,142.86%.

NAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

