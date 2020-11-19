Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 32.35%.

NAT stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.14. The company has a market cap of $453.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.60. Nordic American Tankers has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is -1,142.86%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Nordic American Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.