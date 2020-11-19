NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34, Fidelity Earnings reports. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $537.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $540.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The company has a market capitalization of $331.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total transaction of $19,403,073.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,068 shares in the company, valued at $63,725,974.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total value of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,654 shares of company stock worth $61,687,595 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. 140166 lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $532.11.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

