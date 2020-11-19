Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Trading 4.8% Higher

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)’s share price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. 867,016 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,976,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGEN. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Oragenics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oragenics in the second quarter worth $97,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Oragenics in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in Oragenics in the second quarter worth $1,070,000.

