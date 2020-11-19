Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 182,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.19% of Packaging Co. of America worth $19,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 575.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 92.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PKG. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.46.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 10,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,715,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $295,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,732. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG opened at $131.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.26 and a 200-day moving average of $104.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $71.05 and a 52 week high of $136.47.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

