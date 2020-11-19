Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 565 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1,259.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cfra upgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.07.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.15, for a total transaction of $520,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,124 shares in the company, valued at $24,188,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,404 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.17, for a total transaction of $1,872,448.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,164,539.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,114 shares of company stock valued at $56,932,654. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $486.64 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.42 and a 1-year high of $502.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $461.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,267.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $423.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

