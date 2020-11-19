Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Perceptron had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.38%.

Shares of Perceptron stock opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.87 million, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.17. Perceptron has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $7.29.

Get Perceptron alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum cut Perceptron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoFit, AutoGuide, AccuSite, and Helix engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and off-line measurement solutions comprising Coord3, coordinate measuring machines, V7 3D laser scanner, and TouchDMIS measuring software for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Perceptron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perceptron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.