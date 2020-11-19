Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2020

Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.95) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Phillips 66 posted earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 118.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $5.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.82.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $60.75 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $118.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.50 and its 200 day moving average is $63.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of -21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 999,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,878,000 after acquiring an additional 49,456 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 30,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,892,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

