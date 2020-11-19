Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Stock Price Down 12.8%

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) shares dropped 12.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.74. Approximately 2,359,736 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 2,432,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75. The company has a market cap of $29.94 million, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.37.
About Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI)
Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.
