PROS (NYSE:PRO) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) traded up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.38 and last traded at $41.31. 623,147 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 400,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.77.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PROS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Get PROS alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.66.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.01 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John C. P. Allessio sold 2,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $90,847.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,401.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 30,043 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 742,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,034,000 after buying an additional 26,866 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile (NYSE:PRO)

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.