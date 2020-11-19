Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $27.50 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 191,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $27,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Barclays initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.15.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,753,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $17,863,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,961,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,825 shares of company stock worth $24,535,604. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSCO stock opened at $129.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.88. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $157.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.