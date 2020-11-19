Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $64.09 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 461,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $64,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $588,945,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 60.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,842,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,627 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 15,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $2,184,303.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,263.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 19,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $2,621,179.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,722,853.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,666 shares of company stock valued at $56,411,491 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

PG stock opened at $138.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.63. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.