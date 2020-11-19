Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Kohl’s Co. Increased by Wedbush (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) – Wedbush increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Kohl’s in a report issued on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.06.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

KSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.94.

NYSE:KSS opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $51.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 438.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 289,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 235,469 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 140.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 16,325 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 490.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 23.1% during the third quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 71,132 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

