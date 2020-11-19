Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2020

Analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.18. Retail Properties of America posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.66%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RPAI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Compass Point raised Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Retail Properties of America from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE RPAI opened at $7.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 797.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23. Retail Properties of America has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.

In other news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 22,171 shares of Retail Properties of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $144,554.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

