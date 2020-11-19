Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Decreases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $588,945,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,842,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,627 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 19,023 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $2,621,179.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,722,853.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 396,666 shares of company stock worth $56,411,491. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $139.70 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.63. The stock has a market cap of $346.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

