Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.9% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Alphabet by 115.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,126,000 after buying an additional 623,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after buying an additional 445,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after buying an additional 439,638 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $475,176,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 64.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,694,000 after buying an additional 125,623 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,740.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,606.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,507.80. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,816.89. The firm has a market cap of $1,177.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

