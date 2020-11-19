Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Sells 297 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 3.5% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,620,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after purchasing an additional 412,559 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,178,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,538,212,000 after purchasing an additional 284,504 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $271.97 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $774.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.24 and a 200 day moving average of $251.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,828 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.65, for a total value of $3,177,592.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,237.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total transaction of $85,956.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,936.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,266 shares of company stock valued at $47,230,503. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.