Royal Bank of Canada Increases The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $70.00

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2020

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TJX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $60.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.42 and its 200-day moving average is $53.81. The company has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $65.14.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 15.5% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 21.5% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 71,944 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

