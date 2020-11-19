Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on January 22nd

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Royal Gold has increased its dividend payment by 15.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

RGLD stock opened at $111.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.64 and a 200-day moving average of $127.31. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.97 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 39.96%. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Royal Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Royal Gold from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.09.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

