Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $85.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $87.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush raised Sage Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.24.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $72.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.58. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.45. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $155.33.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.27. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.54% and a negative net margin of 6,869.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 62.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 32.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

