Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.54 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 305.73% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $19.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.43.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 11,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $124,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,826.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBH. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.