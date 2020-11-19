Scotiabank Lowers Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank lowered shares of Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

AGGZF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut their price target on Ag Growth International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Ag Growth International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

AGGZF stock opened at $22.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average is $22.10. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $36.10.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

