Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at $64.25 on Monday. Scout24 has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $67.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.25 and a 200-day moving average of $64.25.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

