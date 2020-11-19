SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 79,272 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 180.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,272 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after buying an additional 3,285,330 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,272,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in Philip Morris International by 9.5% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 140,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,810,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 52,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 13,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Argus downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

PM opened at $77.47 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.93 and its 200-day moving average is $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $120.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

