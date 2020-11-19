SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 79,272 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,272 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 562,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,159,000 after purchasing an additional 41,159 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 17.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 111.3% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 104,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $14,087,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $77.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $120.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.97.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Argus downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

