SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,748 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $9,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,911,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356,568 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,314,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,889,000 after buying an additional 4,024,357 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,779,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,709,000 after buying an additional 2,404,800 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,689,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,552,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,815,000 after buying an additional 1,394,739 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PEAK opened at $30.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $37.64.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $597.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.33 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

