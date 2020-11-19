SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 788.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,831 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $8,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Zscaler by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Zscaler by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 21,612 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,123,000 after purchasing an additional 509,318 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Zscaler by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 90,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $122,899.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,399,295.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Manoj Apte sold 16,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $2,283,967.84. Insiders sold 281,445 shares of company stock worth $37,842,807 over the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $152.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $89.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $104.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.13.

Shares of ZS opened at $135.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $163.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of -152.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.67 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

