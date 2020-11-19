SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 142.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,497 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.6% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $100,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price target (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,740.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,606.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,507.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1,177.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,816.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

