SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 20,675 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 74.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,358 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,675 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,658 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $40,435,000 after buying an additional 49,683 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 396.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 599.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,799 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $15,945,000 after buying an additional 92,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.93.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $118.99 on Thursday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.31 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.98.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The firm had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In related news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $267,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,065.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 19,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $2,680,314.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,904 shares of company stock worth $7,905,022. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

