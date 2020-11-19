SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 44,271 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,532 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 44,271 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in eBay by 53.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,314,546 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,162,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,826 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in eBay by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $969,892,000 after buying an additional 10,666,647 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in eBay by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,042,388 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $523,208,000 after buying an additional 876,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,793,258 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $513,657,000 after purchasing an additional 726,128 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 280.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $506,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 41,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $256,376.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,882,593. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.64.

Shares of EBAY opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.33. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

