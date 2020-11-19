SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 45,562 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,562 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 522.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $111.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 74.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.13.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

