SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 786,359 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 210.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,160,691 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786,359 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.9% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $303,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 6,224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after buying an additional 3,897,184 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $590,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Facebook by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after buying an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,362,292,000 after buying an additional 2,110,327 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Facebook by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,884,000 after buying an additional 1,879,792 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on FB shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $107,918.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,016.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,266 shares of company stock valued at $47,230,503. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $271.97 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.24 and a 200-day moving average of $251.08. The company has a market cap of $774.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.