SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,354 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 6,432 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in FedEx by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,314 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of FedEx by 27.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 152,857 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,434,000 after acquiring an additional 32,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other FedEx news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 6,845 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total value of $1,781,753.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,509.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $192,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,189.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,458 shares of company stock valued at $28,715,799. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FDX opened at $283.28 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $293.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of FedEx to $276.50 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.46.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.