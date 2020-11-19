SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 47,980 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Cabana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $84.74 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.52.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

