SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,489 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $7,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,998,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $957,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,164 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 169,233.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 508,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,575,000 after purchasing an additional 507,700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 186.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 528,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,093,000 after purchasing an additional 343,881 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,543,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,122,000 after purchasing an additional 328,145 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $29,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.15.

CHKP stock opened at $117.49 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $130.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

