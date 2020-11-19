SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 265,467 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 469.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 321,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,467 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $8,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Snap by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 10,800 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $305,748.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,003,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,708,355.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,768,269 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $83,693,254.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,049,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,806,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,081,371 shares of company stock valued at $162,526,643.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $40.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.17 and a beta of 1.52. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $45.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $21.50 to $27.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

