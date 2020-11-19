SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,388 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,402 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $8,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 28.3% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,560 shares of the software company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $57,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 50.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 312 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $73,104.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Autodesk from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Autodesk from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.13.

Shares of ADSK opened at $252.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a PE ratio of 154.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.52 and a 200 day moving average of $231.33. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $276.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

