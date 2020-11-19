SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 37,056 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,056 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Liberty Global worth $7,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 23.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 32,952 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 56.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,643,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,238,000 after buying an additional 1,313,012 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 7.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,459,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,381,000 after buying an additional 98,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK stock opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Separately, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

