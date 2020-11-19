SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 374,007 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,007 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Ruggie Capital Group raised its position in Citigroup by 496.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $51.05 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $104.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.36.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

