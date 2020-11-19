SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,428 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Cardinal Health worth $8,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,899,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,072,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,105,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,821,000 after acquiring an additional 101,472 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,095,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,548,000 after acquiring an additional 77,890 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 233.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,722,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 43.1% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,190,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,319,000 after acquiring an additional 659,447 shares during the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAH opened at $53.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.27. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.486 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Several research firms have commented on CAH. Barclays upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

