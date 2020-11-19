Shelton Capital Management Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,372 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth about $295,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 173.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 36,405 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Workday by 9.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 373.2% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $224.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.70. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $248.75. The firm has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.58 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total transaction of $36,291,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.20, for a total value of $1,173,292.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 364,183 shares of company stock valued at $82,989,001. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Workday from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Workday from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Workday from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Workday from $202.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.55.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.