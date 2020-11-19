Shelton Capital Management Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,089 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 6,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 33,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.08.

Shares of XOM opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $157.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $71.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

