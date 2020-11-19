Shelton Capital Management Purchases New Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,363 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $96,890.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $156,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,101.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $269.36 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $135.08 and a one year high of $281.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.19 and its 200 day moving average is $220.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. TheStreet raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $314.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.40.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

