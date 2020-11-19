Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 469.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,467 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $8,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 47.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Snap from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Snap from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Snap from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Snap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $56,640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 81,273,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,068,894,156.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $247,890.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 258,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,889.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,081,371 shares of company stock worth $162,526,643.

NYSE SNAP opened at $40.63 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $45.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a PE ratio of -54.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The business had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

