SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $242.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $175.00 to $242.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SEDG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JMP Securities lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $206.06.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $232.82 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $67.02 and a 1 year high of $317.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $263.63 and its 200-day moving average is $190.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.48, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Doron Inbar sold 5,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.10, for a total transaction of $1,077,961.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,357,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,391 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth $557,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,790,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,001,000 after acquiring an additional 43,978 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 20.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 24.9% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 18,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 26.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

