Spire (NYSE:SR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Spire (NYSE:SR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spire had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $63.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50. Spire has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $87.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Spire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

